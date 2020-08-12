Pictures Of Socially Distanced Concert In The UK

Well, this is is certainly a unique concert experience.
Sam Fender had an outdoor concert at the the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle, England on Tuesday in what the promoters are calling the “world’s first socially-distanced gig.”
There were people drinking beers, wearing face masks, you know, the new pandemic norm.
The only difference was that it looked like this:
We’re officially living in some sort of podded twilight zone.
As you can see, everyone was allowed to stay in an individual socially distanced pod.
There were 500 pods total…
… and up to five people were allowed in each.
It could be that I’m deprived of most social interaction, any form of normalcy, or happiness in general… but it actually looks pretty fun to me.
Like it looks like my ideal concert: No sweaty drunk people, no pushy problematic cool teens, and no messy queens thinking they can sing like Mariah screaming in my ear.
This is one pandemic thing I don’t mind staying!
