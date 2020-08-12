Phased-in Approach to Re-opening Schools a Solid Plan–CUPE BC

Article content

BURNABY, British Columbia — CUPE BC and the CUPE K-12 Presidents Council welcome Education Minister Rob Fleming’s announcement today that schools will re-open the week of September 8–11 as scheduled, with orientation days in place for support staff, teachers and other workers in schools to familiarize themselves with procedures before students return to classrooms on September 10.

“The number one goal of the restart plan is to open schools safely for all—students, and everyone who works in our schools. The details announced this morning will help ensure that all K-12 workers will understand how schools will operate in the ‘new normal,’” said CUPE BC President Paul Faoro. “All stakeholders generally support this phased-in approach.”

Faoro noted the importance of following the health and safety guidance of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as schools reopen. “Dr. Henry and her public health team will keep a close eye on what’s happening, and plans may change as needed.”

CUPE K-12 Presidents Council President Warren Williams said that it’s important for locals and districts to work together to develop safety plans. “Safety plans are paramount for the K-12 Restart,” said Williams. “Time is short and this step is crucial for a safe opening for students and staff.”

CUPE BC represents 100,000 workers delivering important public services in nearly every community in the province. The K-12 Presidents Council is comprised of presidents from 57 K-12 locals, representing 30,000 support staff in schools throughout B.C.

