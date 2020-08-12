Patrick Beverley still mourning close friend’s death

Patrick Beverley left the bubble briefly at the end of July and he revealed that it was due to the death of Davaris Davis, a close friend of Beverley’s who was shot and killed in Chicago on July 20. Beverley said that he was still grieving the death of Davis and reflected on how losing a close friend is affecting him.

“I am tired of losing people,” Beverley said. “You know? It hits home for me. I have to deal with the reality when I get back, [but until then] comforting my friends, being a leader right here, being a leader of my crew back home in Chicago.”

While in high school, Beverley said that Davis lived with him and that Beverley’s mother and grandmother played a big role in raising Davis. He had just turned 31 a few days before his death. Beverley, who has missed the last four Clippers games due to a strained left calf, admits that his friend’s death has caused him to reflect on his role as a leader and that he hopes to “shine a light on the city of Chicago.”

Sadly, Beverley is not the only member of the Clippers roster who has left the bubble due to the death of someone close to them. Montrez Harrell and Lou Williams also exited the bubble, with Harrell losing his grandmother while Williams lost the father of a close friend of his. All three players have returned to the bubble and hope to be available for the playoffs.