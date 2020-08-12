Patchy rain and storms across SA, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania

Patchy rain and storms are heading for south eastern parts of the country, including South Australia, western NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

A slow-moving trough is causing showers and some storms in eastern NSW, while across the country, onshore winds are bringing wet weather to western and southern WA.

Meanwhile, it will be mostly clear for northern parts of Australia, with warm winds in Queensland.

Some showers will fall across southern parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania today. ()

Here’s a closer look at the weather in your state for Thursday, August 12, 2020:

A slight chance of showers over the far northeast Cape York Peninsula, and over the southwest late in the day. Mostly sunny elsewhere, with the chance of morning fog in eastern districts and the Gulf Country.

Light to moderate northwest to northeasterly winds tending east to southeasterly over the northeast tropics.

Minimum temperatures generally above average, particularly in the south, where lows will drop to 9C in Ipswich and close to average about the Central Coast.

Maximum temperatures significantly above average in the interior, slightly above average about the east coast with highs of 26C forecast for Brisbane, Caloundra and Maroochydore.

A shower or two about the southern inland, mainly on western slopes of the southern tablelands. Snow showers about the Alpine peaks.

A possible shower developing in the far northwest in the evening. Mostly dry and partly cloudy in the north.

Areas of morning fog, mostly about the northern and central ranges and adjacent slopes.

Daytime temperatures above average with highs of 23C in Newcastle and 26C in Grafton.

North to northwesterly winds, tending moderate to fresh and westerly about the ranges.

Patchy morning fog in the north and east.

Scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening, more isolated over the northwest and East Gippsland and falling as snow about the Alpine peaks.

A mild and partly cloudy day with light to moderate north to northwesterly winds, highs of 18C in Mallacoota and 17C in Melbourne.

Sydney is likely to receive see rain from Thursday afternoon and into Friday. (Weatherzone)

Rain developing about the north and west, with late showers elsewhere. Possible thunderstorms in the west and east maritime.

Morning fog patches and north to northeasterly winds. A top of 14C in Hobart and Launceston and overnight lows of 2C in Geeveston and Ordord.

A high to very high chance of showers about the southern agricultural area, grading to a slight chance of showers over the far south of the North West Pastoral district.

A slight to medium chance of showers developing over the pastoral districts during the afternoon and evening.

Cool to mild, grading to warm in the far northeast. Generally light to moderate northwest to southwesterly winds tending east to southeasterly in the far northeast.

Top temperatures of 17C in Adelaide.

Showers over southern and western parts of the South West Land Division, southern Goldfields, Eucla and south Interior.

Highs of 16C for Perth, 18C for Geraldton and reaching up to 26 in Broome. Overnight lows dropping to 5C for Bunbury.

Becoming partly cloudy south of Tennant Creek during the day, sunny elsewhere after patchy morning fog over the Arnhem, Carpentaria and Daly Districts.

Northern parts of the country should remain warm and dry for the rest of the week. (Weatherzone)

A slight chance of showers developing in the evening over the southeast Simpson District. Very warm over inland parts of the Top End with highs of 34C in Tennant Creek.

Light to moderate northeast to northwest winds north of Tennant Creek.

Light to moderate northeast to northwest winds south of Tennant Creek tending moderate to fresh and gusty northwesterly during the afternoon before turning south to southwest south of Alice Springs during the evening.

Fire Danger will be high over the northwest Top End and south of Mataranka.