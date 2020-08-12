Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Biopic Will Be R-Rated for Adults Only

WENN

According to the matriarch Sharon Osbourne, the upcoming movie about the life and career of her rocker husband will be nothing like the ‘clean’ Queen biopic.

Ozzy Osbourne‘s upcoming biopic will be for adults only.

The rocker’s manager wife, Sharon, who is helping to develop the film with the couple’s son, Jack, reveals the project will be R-rated, because no one wants to water down the former Black Sabbath star’s crazy life.

“It’s not like any other story,” she says. “It’s not like, ‘rock & roll, crazy, and now I’m a granddad!’ It’s so much more than that.”

Sharon insists Ozzy’s biopic will be nothing like “Bohemian Rhapsody“, which chronicled the lives of Freddie Mercury and his Queen bandmates.

“I get why they did that, because it was for a younger generation,” she says. “It was squeaky clean… and it turned a whole generation onto Queen’s music that had never heard (it) before. So with that, it was phenomenal. But I don’t think it was a great movie… It was made ‘nice’ and that’s what made it a (Christian TV network) Hallmark movie.”

“Our film will be a lot more real,” Sharon adds. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

“I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to. You don’t have to be a fan of the music, because it’s a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It’s just an amazing story of overcoming everything that’s thrown at you in your life.”

Meanwhile, Jack Osbourne tells Rolling Stone, “We have a writer. We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is an active development.”

And Ozzy adds, “From what I understand, it’s about (wife and manager) Sharon and I and our relationship; it’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her… Sharon wants to get an unknown actor (to portray me).”

Meanwhile, Ozzy’s life will also be the subject of an upcoming TV documentary, “Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne“, which Jack produced. It will premiere on America’s A&E network on 7 September (20).