NZ coronavirus outbreak grows to five

New Zealand health authorities have identified at least one more positive COVID-19 case in addition to the four announced last night, with up to 200 close contacts being tested.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said authorities are aware of “an additional four probable cases who are people with symptoms linked to the four community-based cases”.

“All of these probable cases are waiting test results,” Dr Bloomfield said today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives during a press conference at Parliament on August 12, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. COVID-19 restrictions have been reintroduced across New Zealand after four new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Auckland. Auckland will be placed in full lockdown for three days from midday on Wednesday, with all residents to work from home unless they are essential workers and all schools and childcare centres to close. (Getty)

“We will make available the test results as soon as we have them, but they are all being treated as probable cases and therefore are in full isolation and full contact tracing has been initiated for those cases.”

The new case currently in isolation is a woman aged in her 50s who arrived in New Zealand on August 7 from Islamabad, Pakistan via Dubai.

Last night’s surprise announcement that four positive COVID-19 cases were detected in one South Auckland family marked New Zealand’s first coronavirus cases in 102 days.

Contact tracers have since identified hundreds of close contacts of the family.

Dr Bloomfield said the contacts are mainly linked to two workplaces connected to family members.

Workers from the Auckland-based refrigerated goods transportation company

Americold and Finance Now business on Dominion Road in central Auckland, are required to stay in their homes for at least a fortnight.

“Just over 200 close contacts have been identified and over a hundred of those have already been phoned and spoken with,” Dr Bloomfield told reporters.

“The workplaces are closed, and [workers are] to stay at home until they were contacted and given further instructions.”

Authorities are investigating whether traces of COVID-19 may have been transported to parts of the nation other than Auckland via refrigerated products shipped by Americold.

Dr Bloomfield said officials had not ruled out the potential for coronavirus to have been transmitted elsewhere, but there is no concrete evidence to suggest it just yet.

“Of course we want to get to the bottom of that,” Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

Queues stretch for kilometres in and out of Auckland as police stop vehicles at a checkpoint on SH1 north of Wellsford, which is situated north of Auckland. (Getty / Fiona Goodall)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces COVID-19 restrictions have been reintroduced across New Zealand after four new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Auckland (Getty / Hagen Hopkins)

The isolation order also applied to anyone who visited those businesses in the last 14 days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon unveiled two new elements to Auckland’s stage three lockdown restrictions.

The current restrictions make it unlawful for people in Auckland to leave their homes unless for essential movements such as grocery shopping or local exercise. That order came into effect from midday (local ) today.

Ms Ardern also announced a mandatory QR code for Auckland businesses, to aid contact tracing purposes, and face masks for people leaving New Zealand’s biggest city.

Visitors in Auckland are being urged to return home, while locals are being urged to wear masks. Anyone leaving Auckland will need to wear masks on planes.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has pledged a massive testing drive to find the source of the new infections. (Getty)

Rapid response main weapon to stop outbreak

“We are taking a rapid response to break the chain of transmission through contact tracing, testing and the gathering of information.”

One of the family members from the infected household visited Rotorua at the weekend and testing efforts were being ramped up in the popular tourist town.

The woman in her 20s travelled to Rotorua while she was symptomatic.

Line lines of cars pack this Auckland street as people wait to be tested for COVID-19, just hours before the city enters lockdown. (Getty)

People queue outside a supermarket in Auckland. COVID-19 restrictions have been reintroduced in the country after four new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Auckland. (Getty)

This person has visited several tourist spots in Rotorua. Health officials are now tracing these movements and working on locations visited by this person.

Dr Bloomfield said the country had to act swiftly and thoroughly to avoid a second wave like Victoria.

“So, we have seen in other countries, and jurisdictions, like in Victoria, in Hong Kong and in Vietnam, where a resurgence occurs that it is incredibly important to act early.

The family remain in isolation at home in south Auckland and authorities have yet to decide about whether they will be moved to a quarantine facility.

Officials said 130 people who work with the man who tested positive in a finance company are considered close contacts.

Ms Ardern announced that all aged care facilities in New Zealand will close to everyone but staff and essential deliveries from noon today.

Panic buying broke out last night in the North Island city as people stocked up on essentials.