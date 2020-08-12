Nicola Peltz Sparks Pregnancy Rumors with ‘Baby B’ Message

WENN

The ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ actress is rumored to have a bun in the oven only a few days after sparking wedding rumors with fiance Brooklyn Beckham.

–

Nicola Peltz got fans talking on Tuesday (11Aug20) after the actress shared a cryptic social media post hinting she could be pregnant.

The 25-year-old got engaged to photographer Brooklyn Beckham, 21, last month, and this week the famous pair sparked rumours they were expecting a baby.

Alongside a loved-up snap of the couple, the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” star added the caption, “Baby B,” which left fans wondering whether she was dropping hints at an impending arrival.

<br />

“Congrats on the pregnancy,” one fan wrote beneath the snap, which showed Brooklyn planting a kiss on her cheek while another added, “Excuse me, ‘baby’.”

“She preggers or what,” asked a third as a fourth user quipped, “The baby is gonna grow up to be a whole model.”

Over the weekend, the couple had fans discussing whether they were already married, after Nicola shared a snap of her beau wearing what appeared to be a gold wedding band.

They have yet to address the rumours.