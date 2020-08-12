Nicola Peltz Sparks Pregnancy Rumors with ‘Baby B’ Message

The ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ actress is rumored to have a bun in the oven only a few days after sparking wedding rumors with fiance Brooklyn Beckham.
Nicola Peltz got fans talking on Tuesday (11Aug20) after the actress shared a cryptic social media post hinting she could be pregnant.
The 25-year-old got engaged to photographer Brooklyn Beckham, 21, last month, and this week the famous pair sparked rumours they were expecting a baby.
Alongside a loved-up snap of the couple, the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” star added the caption, “Baby B,” which left fans wondering whether she was dropping hints at an impending arrival.
“Congrats on the pregnancy,” one fan wrote beneath the snap, which showed Brooklyn planting a kiss on her cheek while another added, “Excuse me, ‘baby’.”
“She preggers or what,” asked a third as a fourth user quipped, “The baby is gonna grow up to be a whole model.”
Over the weekend, the couple had fans discussing whether they were already married, after Nicola shared a snap of her beau wearing what appeared to be a gold wedding band.
They have yet to address the rumours.