Nick Cannon to Sue ViacomCBS Following His Firing

WENN

In a statement, Nick’s team claims that ‘the show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought,’ and that ‘Wild’N Out’ has ‘brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015.’

–

It seems like Nick Cannon is firing back at ViacomCBS. According to a new report, “The Masked Singer” host is taking things to court after the company fired him over his anti-semitic controversy.

TheShadeRoom reports that Nick and his team are planning on taking ViacomCBS to court with a lawsuit to the tune of $1.5 billion. “It is just that simple, ‘Wild’N Out belongs to Nick!’ ” his team reported shared in a statement. “The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth.”

“From the platforms he provides for other entertainers, the jobs he creates for black youth, the time he gives to mentoring incarcerated men and women, to the money he gives back and puts into communities, homelessness, and people less fortunate,” the statement continues.

In the statement, Nick’s team also notes that “he is constantly evolving both spiritually and mentally, as well as, taking action in learning, education and bridging the gap within the Jewish and African American communities, so that it will allow us to build relationships, work together and learn from each other in order to move forward in equality. If Viacom believes in growth, equality, education, then Viacom will do what is right and pay Nick what they owe, and giving him his $1.5 brand.”

ViacomCBS fired Nick in July in a statement which it shares that it has cut ties with the TV/radio personality. “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the Tuesday, July 14 statement read. “We have spoken to Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds,” so the statement continued.

“The Masked Singer” host received backlash for slamming white people in an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class”, calling them savages and barbaric. He then issued an apology by extending his “deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.”