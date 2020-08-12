Nick Cannon Set to Sue Viacom For $1.5 Billion-The Estimated Value Of ‘Wild’n Out’ (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: Nick Cannon has been the face of ‘Wild’N Out’ since its conception, and now that Viacom has chosen to terminate its relationship with him, Nick is taking legal action to take back his show!

ViacomCBS decided to sever ties with Nick following his statements regarding the Jewish community, which many have deemed as controversial, and we have just learned that Nick plans to sue the company for $1.5 billion.

“It is just that simple, ‘Wild’N Out belongs to Nick!,” his team says in an exclusive statement. “The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth.”

“From the platforms he provides for other entertainers, the jobs he creates for black youth, the time he gives to mentoring incarcerated men and women, to the money he gives back and puts into communities, homelessness, and people less fortunate. He is constantly evolving both spiritually and mentally, as well as, taking action in learning, education and bridging the gap within the Jewish and African American communities, so that it will allow us to build relationships, work together and learn from each other in order to move forward in equality.”

Nick’s team tells us that he plans to use the money from the suit to invest in better education in underserved communities, as well as creating psychological programs, youth organizations, and developing inner city communities.

“If Viacom believes in growth, equality, education, then Viacom will do what is right and pay Nick what they owe, and giving him his $1.5 brand.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom