NFL extends daily COVID-19 testing until regular season

Players secured a huge victory in July when the NFL agreed to daily COVID-19 testing to begin training camp. With the 2020 season fast-approaching, the NFL Players Association has now secured even more COVID-19 testing for players.

Under the previous agreement between the league and players’ union, teams would test players each day for the coronavirus for the first two weeks of training camp. Now, the NFL will extend its testing protocols even further.

The NFLPA announced Wednesday that amid the ongoing pandemic, the NFL will conduct daily COVID-19 tests of all players through Sept. 5. The daily testing will end just five days before the NFL Kickoff Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.