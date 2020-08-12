New York Comic Con 2020 Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ReedPOP, which operates New York Comic Con, claims that i will offer New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, an online convention experience, as it’s partnering with YouTube.

The annual New York Comic Con will be different this year. The 2020 event, which as scheduled to be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center October through October 11, has now been set to go virtual due to Coronvirus concern.

ReedPOP, which operates New York Comic Con, announced on Tuesday, August 11 that it would offer New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, an online convention experience, as it’s partnering with YouTube. The pop culture event will live stream panels about television series.

Fans will be able to participate in discussions YouTube’s live chat features. Additionally, the convention programming includes watch parties, professional workshops and the ability to buy three-minute-long virtual meet-and-greets.

“While we won’t be able to geek out with each other in person this year, we’re working hard to make sure Metaverse August and October will deliver unique experiences to help fill some of the longing we all have to get back to a convention,” said the organizer. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that when it is safe for us to be together again, you’ll have the same amazing experience you’ve come to expect from NYCC.”

With NYCC going online, one of the perks is that fans wouldn’t have to wait in lines amid the crowds. However, Comic Con is known for being a social affair with many fans dressing up as their favorite characters.

Prior to this, organizers announced in April that San Diego Comic-Con was canceled for the first time in 50 years due to COVID-19. “Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year,” the statement said.

Later in May, Comic-Con International revealed it would be holding a free virtual con in lieu of the traditional in-person con. The online convention, dubbed [email protected], took place on July 22-26, the same time span during which San Diego Comic-Con would have been held.