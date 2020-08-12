New Polls Reveal Kanye West Is Receiving Only 2% Of The Black Vote Ahead Of The 2020 Election

#Roommates, although his campaign has been filled with controversy, fraud allegations and shocking public appearances, Kanye West is still continuing with his 2020 presidential goals in the hopes of securing a seat in the White House. However, he may have an extremely uphill battle ahead of him according to a new poll that shows he is definitely not the presidential pick among Black voters.

@Politico reports, after conducting a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, Kanye West only received a 2% vote among registered Black voters. He also received a 2% vote overall with all voters—which is 7 points behind the “no opinion” option. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s current 9-point national lead over Trump is unchanged regardless of Kanye being on the ballot or not.

However, that doesn’t mean that Kanye doesn’t have any supporters at all. Additional polls also reveal that Ye is the most popular candidate with Gen Z, a majority of whom will be eligible to cast votes for the first time this November. His ratings with that young demographic are a favorable 31%, but only 6% said they would actually vote for him.

Kanye has only successfully filed paperwork as a third-party candidate in fewer than a dozen states, as Republicans in battleground states such as Wisconsin and Ohio have organized to get him on the ballot. Fueling suspicions of fraud claims within his campaign, is the fact that some of the organizers are Trump supporters and Republican strategists with loose connections to the president’s reelection effort.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!