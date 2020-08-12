Neil Young Spends $20K to Block Facebook and Google From His Website

WENN

The music icon has spent $20,000 to remove all traces of Google and Facebook from his official website, a year after he announced he would be quitting the social media.

–

Neil Young is spending $20,000 (£15,320) to ensure his website no longer has any ties to Google or Facebook.

Last year (19), the rocker announced he would be quitting the social media site over its links to right-wing organisations and alleged failure to tackle false information spread on its pages.

Now, the star has announced he has spent $20,000 removing all traces of both Facebook and Google logins from his Neil Young Archives site – meaning fans have to log in using other methods.

“Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users,” an announcement on his website reads. “Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we cannot condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.”

Neil continues, “If you use Facebook or Google for login, we are going to ask you to run through a quick process the next time you log in – it’s just a few extra clicks. At the end of the process, your account will be transitioned to use your email address and a password for login. Goodbye Facebook and Google buttons.”

“We have been working on this project for a couple of months. Trying to disengage from the corrupt social platform is a costly and time-consuming process for NYA. Our cost will be almost $20,000 to disengage, while treating our subscribers with respect, making it as easy as possible for them to continue with us after Facebook.”

Although he denounced Facebook, the rock superstar did not explain his issues with Google.