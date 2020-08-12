‘NCIS,’ Other CBS TV Studios Dramas Partner With Police Advisory Group

RELATED STORIES

Who will police TV’s crime and legal dramas, in the wake of the civil unrest that erupted this summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death?

CBS Television Studios, for one, has signed an agreement with 21CP Solutions — a law enforcement and public safety advisory group — to consult with the writing teams on Blue Bloods, the NCISes and more of their police, crime and legal series. The 21CP advisers will be comprised of former senior law enforcement officials, civil rights scholars, lawyers, academics, and community thought leaders in police reform and public safety.

21CP Solutions is described as “a diverse and seasoned group of professionals who have worked with local, state and federal jurisdictions and communities to advance 21st century policing and lead some of the most significant police reform efforts in the country.”

NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill hailed the partnership, noting, “Having an audience of millions of viewers each week comes with a great deal of responsibility. This new partnership will help us ensure that our storytelling continues to produce accurate portrayals of law enforcement, and will hopefully allow us to play a small part in the ongoing reform moving forward.”

All told, “Providing our writing staffs with the best and most knowledgeable technical advisers offers more inclusivity and perspective,” said Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, ViacomCBS’ EVP of Diversity and Inclusion. “With deeper and richer narratives, our shows can convey experiences that are more authentic to the communities they depict.”

The 21CP team working with CBS is headed by Ronald Davis, a partner in the LLC who from 2013 to 2017 served in the Obama administration as the director of the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.