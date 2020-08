The ongoing coronavirus pandemic sunk multiple sporting competitions around the world this year, including March Madness and the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

A day after both the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed football and other fall sports due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt defiantly declared via an online discussion he’s planning for a 2021 tournament:

(Gavitt’s comments begin at around the 2:08 mark)