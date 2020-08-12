NBC’s “The Titan Games” won by Broomfield firefighter Matt Chan

Matt Chan, a former IT professional and Broomfield-based firefighter, nearly missed his spot on NBC’s “The Titan Games” earlier this year.

“Unluckily for him and lucky for me, a guy tore his bicep before it actually started, and I was already committed to going,” he told , just before Season 2 premiered in May. “It just shows that if you commit to something, you usually get the opportunity you’re looking for.”

In fact, Chan got it all.

This week, NBC announced Chan and Dani Speegle as the overall winners of the athletic competition series, which is hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Chan wins $100,000, the title of Titan Champion and the satisfaction of having beat out dozens of others in a brutal competition that ups the ante on shows such as “American Ninja Warrior” (another series in which Coloradans also dominate).

“Matt and Dani have showcased exactly what it takes to become a Titan through their hard work, mental toughness and being the hardest workers in the room,” Johnson said in a press statement. “They have overcome incredible obstacles to make it here today, and their stories have inspired millions across the country during these challenging times. I’m very proud of our athletes and grateful to our audience for making this an incredible season.”

“The Titan Games” adds a twist to athletic-competition shows like “Ninja Warrior” with its imposing, mega-celebrity host and a conceit that brings professional athletes into the fold. For the three regional brackets (West, Central and East), host Johnson chooses two Titans, male and female, to represent each region. Those Titans must then be defeated by the competitor.

The goal is to make it to — and stay atop — Mount Olympus, “an ultimate obstacle that tests strength, speed, stamina and heart,” according to producers. To get there, two contenders (male and female) battle in a best-of-three competition on various obstacles before facing their Titan.

Chan, 42, entered the competition focused and with one goal in mind, producers said. After a July 4, 2014, bicycle accident that required him to get airlifted from Nederland to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, doctors told Chan he would never walk again.

“My wife and I were just doing a quick bike ride in the West Magnolia trails,” Chan said. “I fell and caught the end of my handlebars inside my leg, and it actually crushed and severed the right branch of my femoral artery.”

He bled internally, he told The Post earlier this year, and blood flow was blocked in his swollen leg for nearly an hour — which increased his chances of needing an amputation. But after three emergency fasciotomies (a limb-saving procedure) and rehab, Chan was not only able to walk again but compete at the same level as before.

“It definitely gave me an appreciation for how fragile the human body and life really is,” he said, noting the year-long recovery process. “I applied (to ‘The Titan Games’) after seeing the final episode of Season 1 and thought to myself, ‘I’m going to submit my video and keep my fingers crossed.’ … I didn’t hear from them for at least six months and then was invited to come out to make sure I had the physical abilities to perform.”

After his athletic audition, Chan was placed on the alternate list for the show, but producers still invited him to attend a month-long recording in Atlanta in February. That was a tough decision, since it meant taking off a chunk of from work to essentially watch the show from the sidelines. But he decided to do it anyway.

After getting a shot on the show due to the aforementioned injury, Chan battled his way to Mount Olympus during regional competition, where he took down NFL Iron Man winner and 10- Pro-Bowler Joe Thomas for his spot as a Titan in the Central region, producers said. Chan then maintained his position on Mount Olympus, leading all the way to the champion round.

Four Coloradans competed in the first season in 2019, although none made it as far as Chan.

“I came out (to the show’s Los Angeles-based set) with an understanding of how a positive mindset really can set you apart from your competitors in work or life or sports or whatever,” he said. “The competitors who doubted themselves were quickly eliminated. But people who really believed they could do what they could do, who knew what they were capable of affecting, got to progress through the competition.”

