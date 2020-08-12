NBA YoungBoy Was Not Here For A Fan Subbing Him On Twitter!

NBA Youngboy is not one to hold his tongue and he definitely showed it today after a fan included some characteristics in a tweet that hit too close to home for him!

The innanet has been in an uproar about how female artists are navigating the music space, and spitting bars that are a lil’ explicit, and one hottie had to come to Megan Thee Stallion’s defense while simultaneously coming for NBA YoungBoy.

“Megan Thee Stallion is literally a college student on a mission to save the planet while promoting girl power and y’all mad about her lyrics when it’s 20 years old rappers with 8 kids and STD’s that rap about eating cereal bowls of percs, but of course the black woman is the bad example..”

Apparently, NBA YoungBoy thought the shoe fit a lil’ too snug, and his response was not so pretty for the timeline.

“B*tch the world need to stop,” YoungBoy replied. “P**sy a** h**s don’t even be knowing me I ain’t yo example b*tch play with [your] daddy.”

Although the girl did not mention YB, he clearly took offense to the tweet and made it clear that he is not here to be an example for anybody, in regular NBA YoungBoy fashion.

The conversation erupted online after CeeLo Green expressed his displeasure with the way female artists are presenting themselves now-a-days. As we previously reported, CeeLo made some remarks about female artists not being the examples they could be, and contributing to a “shameless” and “desperate” culture of music.

What are your thoughts about NBA Youngboy’s response, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

