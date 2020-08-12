NBA YoungBoy Has Savage Response to Hater Subtweeting Him

Instagram

The said hater is defending Megan Thee Stallion when she says, ‘Yall mad about her lyrics when it’s 20 yo rappers with 8 kids and have STDs that rap about eating cereal bowls of percs.’

It looks like people need to be extra careful when they want to subtweet someone, especially a public figure. It can be proven by how NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) was able to notice a hater subtweeting him on the micro-blogging site and was quick to give the said hater a savage response.

He shared on Wednesday, August 12 a screenshot of the said hater’s post that was meant to defend Megan Thee Stallion. However, the user decided to degrade YB in the process as she said, “Megan Thee Stallion is literally a college student on a mission to the planet while promoting girl power and yall mad about her lyrics when it’s 20 yo rappers with 8 kids and have STDs that rap about eating cereal bowls of percs, but of course the black woman is the bad example.”

The said hater didn’t even mention YB’s name at all, but it was pretty clear that she was referring to him given the fact that he once admitted to having an STD and that he has several children with different baby mamas. In response to the critic, the “Make No Sense” rapper tweeted, “B***h the world need to stop.”

YB deleted the post afterward, but he didn’t stop clapping back at the hater. In a separate tweet, he wrote, “P***y a** h**s don’t even be knowing me I ain’t yo example b***h play with you daddy.”

<br />

Some people have come to his defense as well. “It’s crazy when woman downplay men to uplift other woman smh . The world we live in is crazy,” one person said. “Now why you have to degrade him to uplift meg?!. He be minding his business but yall always find a way to talk about him,” another commented.