NBA will allow guests in bubble after first round of playoffs

The NBA regular season is coming to an end this week, with the playoffs scheduled to begin on Aug. 17. Once teams advance past the first round, players will be able to have guests join them in the bubble.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared that according to guidelines approved by the NBA and NBPA, players will be allowed to have up to four guests in the bubble with them, though that number can be exceeded in the case of children. Guests can choose to quarantine for three days in team markets then quarantine an additional four days in Orlando or head straight to Orlando and quarantine for a week. After testing, guests will be able to travel on team charters and once in the bubble, guests will be able to attend games.