NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for head-butt

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his cool and was ejected for head-butting the Wizards’ Moritz Wagner in his return to the court from dental surgery against Washington.

The Milwaukee star was called for an offensive foul minutes into the second quarter after he made contact with Wagner. Moments earlier both players engaged in a rough rebound exchange at the other end of the court.

Antetokounmpo said something to Wagner and the former Laker returned serve as he walked over to the Greek star.

The move could see Giannis miss the start of the playoffs. (FOX Sports)

To the shock of Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and his teammates, Giannis, who’s gunning for MVP again this year in addition to defensive player of the year, headbutted the Wizards youngster.

The referees acted quickly and issued him a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection.

It’s not the first time Giannis has clashed with a rival in the bubble, with the star getting into it with a Nets rookie in an earlier game.

It will be interesting to see which way the league goes about punishing Antetokounmpo, considering he will probably sit out the last seeding game for the Bucks with the playoffs just days away.

If he cops anything more than a one-game ban, he will be forced to miss the start of their playoff campaign.

Wizards star Bradley Beal, who opted to sit out of the remaining games with a shoulder injury, took to Twitter to air his displeasure with the move.

Giannis ended the night with 12 points and rebounds in 10 minutes.

Antetokounmpo missed Milwaukee’s loss to the Raptors after needing last-minute dental surgery, but somehow didn’t need to leave the bubble for treatment.

The Bucks have already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will be gearing up for a first round clash and with the Orlando Magic.