Nathan Buckley COVID breach, Collingwood Magpies president Eddie McGuire calls on media to calm down

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has called on the media to “calm down” after Magpies coach Nathan Buckley was cleared of another COVID-19 protocol breach.

Following Collingwood’s 62-38 win over Adelaide on Tuesday night, footage was found of Buckley fist-bumping a fan. The incident was quickly reported as yet another potential breach, and just a few weeks after the coach was fined for a tennis match breach.

However Buckley was quickly cleared by the AFL for the fan interaction, and that led McGuire to hit out at overzealous reporting of breaches.

“You’ve got to be very careful with beating up stories,” McGuire said on Nine News Melbourne on Wednesday night.

“I’ve got a timeline for you – first tweet at 12.38 today in the Herald Sun by Sam Landsberger ‘$75,000 handshake – Collingwood, Buckley and McGuire embarrass the game’.

“46 minutes later Buckley cleared by the AFL.

“10 minutes later Buckley reveals incredible story behind fist bump.

“So within an hour [Buckley] has gone from being a disgrace and putting the AFL off the air to being humanitarian of the year.

“We’ve just got to calm down a little bit. Good to see that nothing happened.”

Buckley too went on the front foot at Landsberger on Twitter, replying directly to the journalist to explain the fist-bump.

“Sam, it was a fist bump and here is the story behind it… I can’t remember his name but I know his face…over 20 years ago he said he was watching football in a bar, defended me to a group of patrons, was subsequently set on and bashed losing his sense of taste and smell,” Buckley tweeted.

“I simply wanted to acknowledge his presence.”

Landsberger replied: “Thanks, Nathan. Spoken to AFL too and they have confirmed all clear. Story has been updated (and will reflect shortly).”

Buckley was grateful for the response, and then revealed the intense level of scrutiny the Magpies have been under as it, like every other AFL team, try to navigate the 2020 season amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are cameras camped around cafes and eateries up here waiting for players to sit down at them,” Buckley tweeted.

“I hope we don’t lose sight of our humanity through all of this, greater focus on positive yarns would help everyone.”