Mumbai Resident Receives Abusive Calls after People Mistook his Number for Rhea Chakraborty’s

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is something that has had a major impact on the mindset of people. While the investigation regarding the actor’s death is still in process, the blame game and trolling on social media has gone to a whole new level.

While Rhea Chakraborty is already bearing a lot of the heat from netizens, another Mumbai resident too faced some of it merely because his mobile number closely resembles that of the actress. A report in a leading daily revealed that Sagar Surve’s mobile number differs from that of Rhea’s by just one digit. It seems that he’s now constantly receiving messages filled with abuses so much so that he had to block over 150 numbers and then shut down his phone. He said, “I started receiving messages, voice calls and video calls on WhatsApp. People asked me to send them a photograph of myself when I told them that they were mistaken. I tried to ignore the calls but it only worsened over the next three days.”

Rhea Chakraborty so far has had two interrogation sessions with the enforcement directorate as they probe the allegation of money laundering on her by Sushant’s father KK Singh.