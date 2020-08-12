More than half of U.S. states are seeing coronavirus cases decrease

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.
The U.S. is continuing its retreat from its grim July record of more than 70,000 new daily coronavirus cases.
Yesterday, the New York Times reported 53,344 new cases and an average of 53,723 cases per day over the last week, a decline of 18% from the average two weeks earlier. Nationally, more than 5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus.
According to a,nbsp; analysis of,nbsp;New York Times,nbsp;data, 18 states have seen a seven-day moving average daily decrease of at least 150 cases when compared with two weeks ago, led by a decline of more than 3,700 cases in Florida and followed by 1,351 daily cases in Arizona. More than half the states are experiencing a decline in new cases.
Illinois was the only state to see a strong increase over the period with an average of 365 new daily cases.
Despite the decline in new cases in Florida, the state had the highest increase in average daily deaths (23) over a one-week period, compared to two weeks ago.
Even with the drop in new cases by state, the U.S. is still responsible for about 20% of all new daily cases globally, according to the Times.
Local and state data has shown that restaurants and bars are often the source of new cases, leading to the surges in states like Florida and Texas. For example, at least 158 new cases,nbsp;of COVID-19 were traced to a single bar in Lansing, Mich. New York and New Jersey, where cases have continued to fall, have yet to allow for indoor dining.
State-by-state breakdown of daily new cases
New cases based on a seven-day average
|state
|July 29 new cases
|August 11 new cases
|Change
|Alabama
|1,710
|1,450
|-260
|Alaska
|118
|66
|-51
|Arizona
|2,529
|1,178
|-1,351
|Arkansas
|817
|719
|-99
|California
|9,073
|8,403
|-670
|Colorado
|591
|428
|-163
|Connecticut
|188
|82
|-106
|Delaware
|116
|80
|-35
|District of Columbia
|67
|71
|4
|Florida
|10,258
|6,495
|-3,763
|Georgia
|3,490
|3,351
|-138
|Hawaii
|61
|166
|105
|Idaho
|488
|487
|-1
|Illinois
|1,404
|1,768
|365
|Indiana
|827
|954
|127
|Iowa
|488
|470
|-18
|Kansas
|400
|416
|16
|Kentucky
|616
|604
|-12
|Louisiana
|1,917
|1,238
|-679
|Maine
|20
|11
|-10
|Maryland
|873
|712
|-160
|Massachusetts
|338
|358
|20
|Michigan
|734
|724
|-10
|Minnesota
|712
|668
|-44
|Mississippi
|1,248
|871
|-377
|Missouri
|1,318
|1,004
|-315
|Montana
|122
|109
|-13
|Nebraska
|280
|265
|-16
|Nevada
|1,025
|765
|-261
|New Hampshire
|31
|24
|-7
|New Jersey
|416
|355
|-61
|New Mexico
|330
|186
|-144
|New York
|672
|631
|-41
|North Carolina
|1,838
|1,404
|-433
|North Dakota
|123
|136
|13
|Ohio
|1,307
|1,103
|-204
|Oklahoma
|1,043
|753
|-290
|Oregon
|338
|297
|-41
|Pennsylvania
|960
|757
|-203
|Rhode Island
|105
|95
|-11
|South Carolina
|1,543
|1,134
|-409
|South Dakota
|81
|91
|10
|Tennessee
|2,282
|1,764
|-517
|Texas
|7,904
|7,314
|-590
|Utah
|523
|403
|-121
|Vermont
|6
|6
|0
|Virginia
|1,086
|1,071
|-15
|Washington
|837
|684
|-152
|West Virginia
|124
|118
|-6
|Wisconsin
|906
|840
|-66
|Wyoming
|49
|27
|-22
More coronavirus coverage from :
- Rent and mortgage relief: How to find out if you’re eligible for new programs in your area
- Primary care doctors seek overhaul in how they’re paid amid pandemic cuts and losses
- Bars are fighting to stay in compliance with their states’ changing regulations
- How HBO—the treatment, not the TV network—could help doctors fight COVID-19
- Zoom and face masks are giving cosmetics brands an eye lift