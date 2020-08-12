More than half of U.S. states are seeing coronavirus cases decrease

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

The U.S. is continuing its retreat from its grim July record of more than 70,000 new daily coronavirus cases.

Yesterday, the New York Times reported 53,344 new cases and an average of 53,723 cases per day over the last week, a decline of 18% from the average two weeks earlier. Nationally, more than 5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus.

According to a,nbsp; analysis of,nbsp;New York Times,nbsp;data, 18 states have seen a seven-day moving average daily decrease of at least 150 cases when compared with two weeks ago, led by a decline of more than 3,700 cases in Florida and followed by 1,351 daily cases in Arizona. More than half the states are experiencing a decline in new cases.

Illinois was the only state to see a strong increase over the period with an average of 365 new daily cases.

Despite the decline in new cases in Florida, the state had the highest increase in average daily deaths (23) over a one-week period, compared to two weeks ago.

Even with the drop in new cases by state, the U.S. is still responsible for about 20% of all new daily cases globally, according to the Times.

Local and state data has shown that restaurants and bars are often the source of new cases, leading to the surges in states like Florida and Texas. For example, at least 158 new cases,nbsp;of COVID-19 were traced to a single bar in Lansing, Mich. New York and New Jersey, where cases have continued to fall, have yet to allow for indoor dining.

State-by-state breakdown of daily new cases

New cases based on a seven-day average

state July 29 new cases August 11 new cases Change Alabama 1,710 1,450 -260 Alaska 118 66 -51 Arizona 2,529 1,178 -1,351 Arkansas 817 719 -99 California 9,073 8,403 -670 Colorado 591 428 -163 Connecticut 188 82 -106 Delaware 116 80 -35 District of Columbia 67 71 4 Florida 10,258 6,495 -3,763 Georgia 3,490 3,351 -138 Hawaii 61 166 105 Idaho 488 487 -1 Illinois 1,404 1,768 365 Indiana 827 954 127 Iowa 488 470 -18 Kansas 400 416 16 Kentucky 616 604 -12 Louisiana 1,917 1,238 -679 Maine 20 11 -10 Maryland 873 712 -160 Massachusetts 338 358 20 Michigan 734 724 -10 Minnesota 712 668 -44 Mississippi 1,248 871 -377 Missouri 1,318 1,004 -315 Montana 122 109 -13 Nebraska 280 265 -16 Nevada 1,025 765 -261 New Hampshire 31 24 -7 New Jersey 416 355 -61 New Mexico 330 186 -144 New York 672 631 -41 North Carolina 1,838 1,404 -433 North Dakota 123 136 13 Ohio 1,307 1,103 -204 Oklahoma 1,043 753 -290 Oregon 338 297 -41 Pennsylvania 960 757 -203 Rhode Island 105 95 -11 South Carolina 1,543 1,134 -409 South Dakota 81 91 10 Tennessee 2,282 1,764 -517 Texas 7,904 7,314 -590 Utah 523 403 -121 Vermont 6 6 0 Virginia 1,086 1,071 -15 Washington 837 684 -152 West Virginia 124 118 -6 Wisconsin 906 840 -66 Wyoming 49 27 -22

