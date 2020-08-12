More arrests after brawl during Fort Collins pro-police rally

FORT COLLINS — Two more people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a brawl that broke out during a pro-police rally in northern Colorado over the weekend.

A 39-year-old from Gill and a 57-year-old from Kersey were arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police in Fort Collins said. Their names have not been released.

While counter-demonstrators saw some of the pro-police rallygoers as the instigators in Saturday’s melee, Fort Collins police chief Jeff Swoboda on Monday stood by his statement that there were aggressors on both sides, the Coloradoan reported. He said several people on each side were armed with weapons, including sidearms, brass knuckles, pepper spray and fireworks.

“You’ll see, when arrest information comes out, (that) this was a destination for people looking to get into a fight for some,” he said, noting that most of the people involved in the fight were not from the city.

