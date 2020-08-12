Home Entertainment Monica Shows Love To Ex-BF C-Murder

Monica Shows Love To Ex-BF C-Murder

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Singer Monica posted a warm tribute to her ex-boyfriend, rapper C-Murder on Instagram, pledging to stand by him.

“You are not alone, the fight is about to change because you will not fight alone!! Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them! I’m about to be on some other sh*t” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

