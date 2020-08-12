Monica Shows Love To Ex-BF C-Murder

Singer Monica posted a warm tribute to her ex-boyfriend, rapper C-Murder on Instagram, pledging to stand by him.

“You are not alone, the fight is about to change because you will not fight alone!! Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them! I’m about to be on some other sh*t” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In March, she also posted a birthday tribute to her ex:

“It’s a real soldiers day… So the camo was more than intentional … Happy Birthday @cmurder … I pray the next one you will spend free with your daughters! Gods Got it ! Not many know the man you are, so solid, took care of many that don’t even pay you a visit!,” she captioned the post.

“I watched you pay college tuitions , pay for weddings, buy them homes & cars all while traveling them around the world , teaching us all right from wrong & what to stand on and why to stand on it ! Know the good you’ve done was not in vain …”