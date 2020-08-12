MLB reduces Joe Kelly’s suspension to five games after appeal

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has succeeded in appealing his eight-game suspension. The ban will now span five contests. Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports first reported the news, with Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com confirming that report.

Kelly was suspended after a well-publicized bench-clearing incident during a game with the Astros. He was deemed to have thrown in the area of the head of Houston third baseman Alex Bregman. The suspension also reflected Kelly’s taunting thereafter.

More recently, Kelly hit the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder. He’ll still need to serve out his suspension once he’s ready for activation, though it seems possible the Dodgers will be able to manage the timing to blunt the impact of the ban.