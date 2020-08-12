Mike Tyson Pushes Back His Highly Anticipated Fight With Roy Jones Jr.

Instagram

The retired pro boxer has decided to postpone his upcoming much-anticipated comeback to the boxing ring where he is going to be pitted against another big fighter.

Mike Tyson has shelved his upcoming comeback fight against Roy Jones, Jr. to give fans something to look forward to over America’s Thanksgiving holiday.

The brawl was scheduled for 12 September (20), but “The Hangover” star has decided to spend another two-and-a-half months training before stepping into the ring for the big showdown.

“Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,” Tyson said in a statement. “This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones, Jr. He better be ready. I’m coming full force.”

Bosses at Triller – the company behind the fight night event – opted to move the clash of titans when it became clear far more people were interested than they imagined when the sporting spectacle was announced last month (Jul20).

“Given the enormous interest, the holiday weekend will make this historic battle an even bigger viewing event,” a company spokesman says.

The event will be Triller chiefs’ first ever live pay-per-view project.