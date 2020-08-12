Mike Tindall Says He Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “Be Happy” After Royal Exit

However, they’ve faced challenges, too. In July, the couple filed a lawsuit against unnamed parties over allegations of invasion of privacy. In the court document obtained by E! News, Harry and Meghan’s lawyer, Michael J. Kump, claimed unknown individuals had been taking and “shopping photographs” of the duke and duchess’ son. Per the documents, the photos were allegedly taken of activities in the backyard of the family’s residence, unbeknownst to Meghan and Harry.

“Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home,” Kump said in a statement to E! News. “No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.”