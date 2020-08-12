Michael "Shroud,quot; Grzesiek returned to Twitch on Wednesday, following Mixer's shutdown; his return stream attracted ~500K active viewers at its peak (Nick Statt/The Verge)

Nick Statt / The Verge:
Michael “Shroud,rdquo; Grzesiek returned to Twitch on Wednesday, following Mixer’s shutdown; his return stream attracted ~500K active viewers at its peak — Nearly half a million people showed up before the stream even officially started,nbsp; — Michael “Shroud,rdquo; Grzesiek …
