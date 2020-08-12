Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At ‘WAP’ Critics

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Megan Thee Stallion is not taking her “WAP” critics to seriously and clapped back at them using an iconic favorite rap tune.

“Lol dudes will scream “slob on my knob” word for word and crying abt WAP 😂 bye lil boy” she said in reference to the 1999 track by Tear Da Club Up Thugs, “Slob on My Knob.”

