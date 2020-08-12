Meal kit popularity explodes during pandemic, putting more pressure on traditional grocers to change

Article content continued

More On This Topic

Those new habits will be important if meal kits are going to be able to continue their massive revenue gains in a post-coronavirus world.

“I think it’s safe to say that some of these consumers adapted to a new normal,” said Jenny Wang, an equity research analyst at Toronto-based Eight Capital. “If that’s the case, that they’ve adapted to ordering meal kits maybe twice a week, or to ordering groceries online because it’s more convenient, I think this habit is here to stay.”

HelloFresh has operations in markets such as the United States, United Kingdom and Australia and is one of the two dominant meal kit delivery services in Canada, though it declined to provide specific numbers on its Canadian performance.

Its main competitor in Canada, Montreal-based Goodfood Market Corp., reported its first-ever profit last month, posting net income of $2.8 million and revenue growth of 74 per cent during its third quarter ended May 31.

Goodfood is the market leader in Canada, with a market share of roughly 40 to 45 per cent, followed closely by HelloFresh with 40 per cent, according to Wang.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an overall positive impact on Goodfood’s business, acting as a catalyst in the shift to e-commerce grocery shopping,” the company said.