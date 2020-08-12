Masters will be played in November without fans

After being postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Masters Tournament has been rescheduled to be played Nov. 12-15 without fans in attendance. The event was announced by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley, who made it clear that “the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.”

After speaking with medical experts and health officials, the Augusta National Club agreed that having fans would pose too much of a health risk for players and attendants. This has become the new norm for American sports in 2020, as every major sports league has not allowed fans to attend up to this point, though some remain hopeful that fans will be able to attend games sometime this year.

“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” Ridley said.

The rescheduled tournament will give Tiger Woods a chance to defend his 2019 title, his first major title in over a decade.

While it is a shame that the Maters will be played without fans, of all major sports, golf is perhaps the most equipped to function without fans. After all, fan conduct is policed at golf tournaments far more than a football game or basketball game, with cheering only allowed at specific moments. The Augusta National Club said it hopes fans will be able to attend the Masters next April, provided that the pandemic is over by then.