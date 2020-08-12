Home Entertainment ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Fans Call Tahiry A Hypocrite As Vado Is Kicked...

‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Fans Call Tahiry A Hypocrite As Vado Is Kicked Out Of The House

By
Bradley Lamb
When WeTV released the clip of Tahiry being choked by Vado, they were quick to cancel him until they saw footage of her assaulting him by throwing apples into his face — now they are calling Tahiry and the show producers hypocrites for removing Vado.

While Vado was wrong for putting his hands on her, Tahiry threw two apples, baseball-style — right into his face in front of the other housemates. She then told him to go and make “applesauce.”

