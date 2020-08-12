Man SHOT On Facebook Live, Trying To Video A Gun Battle In Toledo! (Graphic Video)

A man trying to video a shootout on a Toledo, Ohio basketball court was shot, MTO News has learned. And video of the shooting has been circulating all over social media.

Here is the video – warning contains graphic violence

The gunman were firing on Khyree Joyce, 19, who was at the park playing basketbal. The unintended victim was the videographer – 23-year-old Jermaine Brown.

Khyree had an altercation with the shooters a week ago about a cell phone. So he knew once they pulled into the parking lot of the park, that it was about to go down – so he began running.

Khyree told police he heard gunshots while the gunmen were chasing him, but he was not shot.

Police believe that four gunmen started shooting and Jermaine Brown, 23, was shot.

According to authorities Jermaine is in critical condition, and he may not make it.

But Jermaine was able to get us some pretty good footage of the shooting.

