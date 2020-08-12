Man in custody after attack leaves 1 dead, more injured

A man is in police custody after he allegedly attacked multiple people with a machete in a Brighton home, fatally injuring one woman.

The Brighton Police Department said police were called to a home along the 2400 block of Cherry Circle around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a disturbance involving weapons.

When officers arrived, they found several adults who had been injured. One woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two men and a woman were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect fled from the scene as police arrived and was found after a short vehicle pursuit followed by a chase on foot. Officers used a K-9 and once in custody, the suspect was brought to a hospital for a dog bite.

