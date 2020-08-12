Male Publicist Alleges Michael B. Jordan Made A Move On Him

Amir Yass, who has worked with many celebrities such as J. Lo and The Kardashians as a TV publicist is alleging that Michael B. Jordan made a move on him.

In a sit down with Juicy Scoop’s Heather McDonald, Amir alleges that Michael B. Jordan tried to kiss him while he was working as his house assistant.

“He’d walk around his house and I was the house assistant at that time, so I was helping him move and he’d walk around in boxers and no shirt,” he starts off.

Amir goes on to allege that Michael was “so flirtatious” that “he’d flirt with me, he’d flirt with everyone in the office–he just flirted with the wall–he was such a flirt.”

Amir made mouths drop–literally–when he expressed that he thought he and Michael had a moment.

“I was in his closet and he was just like…he was like…’are we gonna kiss?’” Amir alleges.

Michael allegedy finished that moment by telling Amir that he “just likes to josh around” with him.

Amir Yass goes on to clarify that absolutely “nothing happened” between him and Michael B. Jordan and claims he’s not here to “out anyone,” but he however alleges that “there was a vibe between us that goes beyond sexuality”.

