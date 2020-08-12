Luke Bryan Insists Lady Antebellum Has Long Been Nicknamed Lady A in Response to Name Change ‘Mess’

WENN

The ‘American Idol’ judge has seemingly defended Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott in response to the feud between the trio and blues singer Anita White.

–

Luke Bryan sympathises with fellow country stars Lady Antebellum for the “mess” surrounding their recent name change.

The “Need You Now” hitmakers decided to shorten their name from Lady Antebellum earlier this summer (20), after acknowledging its association with slavery in America’s southern states, but they have since become embroiled in a legal battle with blues singer Anita White, who has performed under the moniker Lady A for decades.

The headline-grabbing fight has split the country community, with Maren Morris and Margo Price siding with White, and now Bryan, who previously toured with the group, has offered his thoughts on the controversy.

Asked for his opinion during a Tuesday night (11Aug20) appearance on America’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” show, he admitted bandmates Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott are in a tough spot as they have long been nicknamed Lady A.

“I can say that for years, everyone… in the country music community has really referred to them as Lady A…,” Bryan said. “Like, I would call (his agents) and say, ‘Hey, get the Lady A guys on the phone.’ ”

“I think it was a great option for them to choose… (but) now it’s tricky…,” he carefully continued. “Who knows what they’ll have to figure out. But what a mess in the aftermath of removing ‘antebellum.’ ”

The stars formerly known as Lady Antebellum are suing White to block her from using their new stage name, having trademarked ‘Lady A’ back in 2011.