Letoya Luckett’s Husband Denies Cheating on Her: ‘The Devil Is Busy’

Tommicus Walker takes to his Instagram account to write, ‘The devil is busy and will not win,’ shortly after it was reported that he cheated on her singer wife with an Instagram model.

Tommicus Walker has broken his silence after reports stated that he cheated on his pregnant wife Letoya Luckett. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, August 12, the Dallas businessman denied having an affair with an Instagram model by saying that this is all simply a devil’s work.

He shared on the social media site a photo of a quote that read, “The devil is busy and will not win. Please pray for my family and especially my wife while she’s pregnant. This too shall pass. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.” He then added in the caption of the post, “I love my family. I pray my wife does not go into preterm labor & my son healthy. God fix it & bless my enemies. Amen.”

Tommi deleted the post afterward, but he then wrote on Instagram Stories, “Lord fix this in the name of Jesus.” Meanwhile, Letoya remains mum.

It arrived just a day after The Shade Room reported that his side chick approached them to show a video of a man who resembled Tomi sleeping in a hotel room while the other clip featured the aftermath of them having sex. She additionally told the gossip site that she was more than willing to share the videos in public, before mentioning that Tommi was messing around with another woman just days after their alleged affair.

Letoya and Tommi tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Villa Antonia in Austin, Texas in December 2017, just months after they went public with their relationship and announced their engagement. The couple has a daughter named Gianna Iman Walker and is currently awaiting the arrival of their second child together.

Recently, the former Destiny’s Child member held a virtual baby shower on Instagram Live before she posted the stream on her page. “Virtual Baby shower. For baby boy Walker!” so she wrote in the caption of the post.