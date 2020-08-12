Letoya Luckett’s Husband Cheats on Her, Side Chick Threatens to Release Videos

Instagram

The side chick, who is allegedly an Instagram model from Dallas, claims that she has two clips of her and the entrepreneur, who is currently expecting his second child with the singer.

–

Letoya Luckett and Tommi Walker’s marriage is about to be tested. As the couple is currently awaiting the arrival of their second child together, it’s been reported that Tommicus Walker has been cheating on her with an Instagram model from Dallas. The Shade Room first broke the story.

The gossip site reported on Tuesday, August 11 that his side chick approached them to show a video of a man who resembled Tommi sleeping in a hotel room while the other video saw the aftermath of them having sex. She additionally told the gossip site that she was more than willing to share the videos in public, before mentioning that Tommi was also messing around with another woman just days after their alleged affair.

Neither Tommi nor Letoya has responded to the report.

Letoya and Tommi used to keep their relationship a secret before surprising everyone back in 2017 when they announced their engagement to the world. Speaking of the reason why she decided to hide their relationship, the former Destiny’s Child singer said to ESSENCE, “I feel it’s very important to build your foundation first before sharing your relationship with the world.”

“I felt that it was important to get to know each other without any distractions or any he-said she-said. I wanted to do something different with this relationship because I felt something different about him.” Letoya added, gushing over the entrepreneur, “I love that he isn’t in the entertainment business, but yet he still understands me and he’s so supportive.”

Letoya and Tommi tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Villa Antonia in Austin, Texas in December 2017. The couple shares a daughter named Gianna Iman Walker and is currently expecting their second child together.