Home Entertainment LeToya Luckett Husband ‘Cheating’, Sidechick Leaks ‘Sextape’ During Letoya’s Baby Shower!!

LeToya Luckett Husband ‘Cheating’, Sidechick Leaks ‘Sextape’ During Letoya’s Baby Shower!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Greenleaf actress Letoya Luckkett’s husband Tommi Walker is being accused of cheating on his beautiful actress/singer wife. A woman claiming to be Tommi’s side chick is trying to destroy his life, by “exposing” Toya’s husband on social media – and trying to ruin his marriage and his new family.

The alleged side chick posted a video online purporting to show Tommi in a compromising situation – and she posted the video in the middle of LeToya’s baby shower. DAMN thats cold.

RELATED ARTICLES

©