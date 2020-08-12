LeToya Luckett Husband ‘Cheating’, Sidechick Leaks ‘Sextape’ During Letoya’s Baby Shower!!

Greenleaf actress Letoya Luckkett’s husband Tommi Walker is being accused of cheating on his beautiful actress/singer wife. A woman claiming to be Tommi’s side chick is trying to destroy his life, by “exposing” Toya’s husband on social media – and trying to ruin his marriage and his new family.

The alleged side chick posted a video online purporting to show Tommi in a compromising situation – and she posted the video in the middle of LeToya’s baby shower. DAMN thats cold.

GreenLeaf actress LeToya Luckett celebrated at her virtual baby shower on Sunday (August 9) with family. The pregnant star’s husband, Tommicus Walker, and mom, Pamela Luckett, joined LeToya in commemorating the impending arrival of the family’s newest member.

Gianna, Tommicus and LeToya’s daughter, and Madison, Tommicus’ daughter, took several pictures with her mom at the virtual shower. “THE BEST virtual experience of my life,” LeToya told her social media fans after the day’s festivities convened. “Thank you to ALL who made my virtual baby shower possible! I’m still bursting with joy,” the expectant star said.

Letoya’s baby showered was interrupted by the release of the video, which quickly went viral.

We can’t post the video for legal reasons, but both are available on Twitter. In the first video, a man who closely resembles Tommi Walker is seen asleep inside a hotel room. If you look closely on his leg, you can see a distinct “Ruby” tattoo on his leg Tommi has the same tattoo.

The second video is much more explicit shows graphic sex, purportedly between the woman and a man resembling Tommi.

MTO News was not able to independently verify the videos, or whether they were taken before or after Tommi and LeToya got together.

This drama comes at a worse time for LeToya and Tommi. The couple are expecting their second child any day now.