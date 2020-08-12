Lauryn Hill’s Ex Rohan Marley Apologizes After Daughter Selah Blames Parents for Childhood Trauma

Instagram

In a statement released through his rep, the son of Bob Marley takes the blame after his daughter criticizes her parents’ constant arguing and his absence for the way she behaves now.

Lauryn Hill‘s ex Rohan Marley has broken his silence after their daughter Selah criticized the way her parents raised her for her childhood trauma. In a shocking video, the 21-year-old claimed that her parents’ constant “arguing” and her father’s absence had a negative impact on her behavior right now.

In a statement released through his representative on Tuesday, August 11, the Jamaican entrepreneur appeared to take his daughter’s criticism in stride. “Selah’s expression on Instagram is a healing process for her. I’m very happy that she is fearless in her expression,” he responded to his daughter’s explosive claims.

Taking the blame for his daughter’s unideal upbringing, he continued, “I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child.” He added, “I’ve grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father.”

Promising that he would make amend for his past mistakes, he claimed, “I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love.”

Rohan released the statement in response to Selah’s Instagram Live video, in which she said that her parents “were always arguing, always fighting” and it was the reason she didn’t see “much peace.” She recalled, “I’d just be crying and crying and crying and crying,” when she listened to then-couple’s arguments at night.

Selah went on claiming that her dad “wasn’t around” and accusing her mother Lauryn of physical abuse. “My mom is an amazing woman, but she obviously didn’t do everything right,” she said, adding that Lauryn’s habit of physical punishment is old-fashioned and calling it “some slavery s**t.” She also mentioned that her mom often threatened her in the past, and it was as bad as her belt beating.

Selah later clarified in another Live session on Tuesday that her relationship with her parents is good now as her mother and father have evolved in recent years. “In the past 10 years she’s healed so much and I’ve watched her evolve and the same thing with my father,” she explained. “I mean he did some BS lately but my father, he’s healing as well. I came on and saw how the media misconstrued what I said, that is why I came on live it was a one dimensional narrative.”

“Me and my mother are very close. She’s texting me as we speak,” she assured. “Anger is a secondary emotion for sadness. I think for me growing up, remember I grew up with all brothers, so I’m like we’re fighting, we are fighting so I just learned how to be tough, I was always tough. So now coming back I’m learning how to cry again. Learning how to forgive is a big one, learning how to love, learning how to not be angry. And what I’m even learning now is how many walls I put up.”