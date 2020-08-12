Kylie Jenner Breaks Internet With Topless Picture

Instagram

Kylie Jenner has always a way to put all attention on her. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who just turned 23 on August 10, sends fans into frenzy after she treats them to a raunchy picture of her on Instagram.

On Tuesday, August 11, Kylie took to the photo-sharing platform to share a black-and-white picture of her going topless. Further making the picture sexier, the youngest billionaire wore a hat and veil for the smoldering snapshot.

“Woww i Love,” one fan wrote in the comment section. “I love you so much,” one other said with someone else gushing over her writing, “So beautiful.”

However, not all comments were nice. Some were not impressed and attacking the makeup mogul for the sexy snap instead. “A bit lewd and unnecessary not pretty grow up,” a naysayer commented. “Girl we all seen wap no need to hide, go put a bra on. Yo tiddies needa be locked up and not freeing da city,” one other wrote.

That aside, Kylie has been facing criticism over her appearance on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s music video for “WAP”. Fans even launched a petition which reached more than 37,000 of a target 50,000 signatures. “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” the petition’s caption reads.

Despite the backlash, “Bodak Yellow” star Cardi took to Twitter to shout out “every woman that was apart (sic) of my video. The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot (sic) to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential,” she added.