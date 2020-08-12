Kim Zolciak Angrily Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors, Gets Ridiculed Instead

Instagram

Hitting back at those who say her face looks ‘altered,’ the reality TV star says, ‘I don’t give a f**k if you think that my face looks altered because I wanna know who the f**k is getting their face altered during quarantine, sweetie.’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann makes it clear that she didn’t get any work done during this pandemic era. Following accusations that the reality TV star went under the knife, she took to her social media account to deny the accusations and hit back at those who started spreading the baseless speculation.

In the video she posted on Instagram Stories, Kim said, “Listen, I’m living the f***ing dream, great husband, healthy kids, I’m f***ing healthy, three successful companies, my own TV show… I don’t give a f**k if you think that my face looks altered because I wanna know who the f**k is getting their face altered during quarantine, sweetie.” She additionally wrote in the caption of the video, “Look how good I look makeup free just out of bed. I get to sleep in too.”

The “Don’t Be Tardy…” star added in a separate video, “Please tell me a plastic surgeon that’s gonna touch my face. Please. If you find one, let me f***ing know. Anyway, bitter b***hes, find Jesus, find some positivity in your life. Stop being so f***ing nasty ’cause some of you are f***ing ugly. Like for real.”

In the caption of her last video, Kim wrote, “Just because you’re ugly doesn’t mean I need to comment and tell you.”

However, instead of having people apologize to her, Kim got ridiculed even more. “So you just going to sit in my face and lie,” one person said. “Chile your face knows you got your face done,” one other commented, while someone else wrote, “It’s obvious sweetie stop lying.” Meanwhile, an individual sarcastically pointed out, “I see no movement in your lips ma’am.”

“girl we see them lips. who u fooling?” another person commented, with one chiming in, “How you gone tell us and we looking dead at you.” There was also someone who said, “Well actually…. there are several doctors doing plastic surgery right now…. we back open sis, what u saying? LOL!!”