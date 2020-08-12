KHIA: Tamar Braxton ‘FAKED’ Her Suicide To Get Out Of Her Contract w/ WEtv!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Popular blogger Khia is launching an explosive claim – she believes that Tamar Braxton “faked” her suicide, to get out of a bad business deal.

Last month, Tamar Braxton was hospitalized after police suspected that she tried to take her own life. Tamar later told her fans that she was feeling stressed out over her reality show dealings with WEtv. 

At the time, Tamar was in an air-tight contract with the network, and they were unwilling to let her out of it. But after Tamar’s alleged suicide attempt, they terminated the contract.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR