KHIA: Tamar Braxton ‘FAKED’ Her Suicide To Get Out Of Her Contract w/ WEtv!

Popular blogger Khia is launching an explosive claim – she believes that Tamar Braxton “faked” her suicide, to get out of a bad business deal.

Last month, Tamar Braxton was hospitalized after police suspected that she tried to take her own life. Tamar later told her fans that she was feeling stressed out over her reality show dealings with WEtv.

At the time, Tamar was in an air-tight contract with the network, and they were unwilling to let her out of it. But after Tamar’s alleged suicide attempt, they terminated the contract.

The general public feels sympathy for Tamar Braxton following her health scare last month, but not Khia. The rapper/songwriter is accusing the R,amp;B songstress of faking her suicide attempt or as she called it, faked her “death.”

During the latest episode of her online “Gag Order” series posted on Monday, August 3, the “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” hitmaker claimed that the “Braxton Family Values” star “faked her death” to get released from her agreement with We TV.

She noted that it worked because the network has announced that it released the reality TV star from their contract due to her health condition.

Khia did not offer any evidence to back up her explosive claim, however.