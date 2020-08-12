Kandi Burruss Felt Guilty for Using Surrogate to Welcome Baby No. 3

WENN

After deciding on surrogacy, the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star admits she initially felt guilty and concerned about not having the same connection as her other kids.

R&B singer and reality star Kandi Burruss has opened up on her decision to welcome her third child via surrogate.

The former Xscape hitmaker welcomed her second daughter Blaze, via surrogate, with husband Todd Tucker late last year (19), with the star telling the Parents magazine podcast “We Are Family” it was a “tough decision,” but she “wouldn’t change a thing.”

“We were just trying to figure out like, okay, should we do this? How can you trust somebody with your most precious possession, your most precious gift… somebody that you barely know,” she explained.

“But now that it’s all said and done, I wouldn’t change a thing. It was the best decision that we could have made.”

Kandi admitted she had fears about bonding with her baby, after giving birth to her first two children, and confessed her concerns weren’t helped by those around her, who shared similar sentiments.

“It really hurt my feelings because you already know it’s a hard decision to make. To go through a surrogate,” she shared, admitting she initially felt “guilty.” “But then you’re making me feel bad because you’re saying that I’m not even going to have a bond with my baby. Being a woman who has birthed my previous children, (that) automatically was a concern of mine.”

The 44-year-old “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star also shares son Ace, four, with Todd and daughter Riley, 17, from her relationship with Russell Spencer.

She went on to declare that, despite welcoming Blaze via surrogate, she still felt the same connection as with her other kids, telling the podcast, “When Blaze got here, I didn’t feel any less of a connection than I have with my previous children… it’s still this same love, the same connection.”