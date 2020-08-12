JUST IN | Northern Cape Education MEC McCollen Ntsikelelo Jack dies

Northern Cape Education MEC McCollen Ntsikelelo Jack, also known as Mac Jack, has died,

In a late-night briefing, Premier Zamani Saul announced the passing of his colleague and dear comrade with great sadness.

“He passed on early this evening at a hospital. He was admitted to hospital last week and he was always in good spirits and confident of a full recovery,” he said.

“Unfortunately, he took a bad turn.”

The Diamond Fields Advertiser reported that Jack was admitted to hospital a week ago for Covid-19.

Jack was sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature in 2013.

He headed the transport, safety and liaison portfolio in 2013, moved to the health portfolio in 2014, and then the finance, economic development and tourism portfolio in 2016.

He had been Education MEC since last year.

According to the provincial education website, Jack was married with nine children and seven grandchildren.