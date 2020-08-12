Judge blasts ninth homer as Yankees top Braves By





Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading ninth homer, Luke Voit hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees recorded a 9-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten at home.

Starting a stretch where they will not leave New York until Aug. 25, the Yankees improved to 5-0 at Yankee Stadium. It is the fifth time since 1989 the Yankees opened up 5-0 at home or better.

The Yankees held a 6-0 lead when Judge hammered a 2-1 fastball off Bryse Wilson over the right-center field fence. The 432-foot blast soared over New York’s bullpen mound and hit off an advertisement in the back of the bullpen.

Judge entered tied with Fernando Tatis Jr. for the major league lead, and it was his fifth homer at Yankee Stadium. The homer made Judge the first player to reach 20 RBIs in the abbreviated season.

Voit started off New York’s latest home win four batters in. After Aaron Hicks bunted against an infield shift and reached on a throwing error by Atlanta starter Touki Toussaint (0-1), Voit hammered a 1-1 slider into the left-field seats for his fifth homer.

Mike Ford hit a two-run double that went over right fielder Marcell Ozuna’s head in the fourth and added an RBI double in the seventh.

New York’s Jordan Montgomery (2-1) allowed three runs on four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out four, walked one and threw 78 pitches.

Montgomery retired 10 straight before allowing consecutive hits to Travis d’Arnaud and Freddie Freeman ahead of a three-run homer to Ozuna.

Atlanta got within 8-4 on a fielding error by second baseman DJ LeMahieu. Atlanta loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh but Adam Ottavino retired Ozuna on a grounder to escape.

Johan Camargo and Tyler Flowers hit RBI doubles in the eighth off Luis Cessa.

Zack Britton breezed through a perfect ninth and notched his sixth save.

The Yankees also scored on a throwing error by third baseman Austin Riley in the fourth and a double-play grounder by Ford in the sixth.

Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuna Jr. due to a sore left wrist shortly before first pitch.

Toussaint allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits in four innings.

