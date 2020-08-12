Jordyn Woods Spotted On At Lunch With A Certain NBA Player! (Photos)

Roommates, fresh off of momentarily breaking the internet after a video of Jordyn getting a massage went viral with THE QUICKNESS, sis is back with a not so new ‘friend.’ Jordyn was spotted out with Karl Anthony Towns… again. Now, it could very well be that these two are just friends kickin’ it. But, romance rumors have surrounded them for quite some time. The pair was actually spotted around this same time last year, coincidence? Possibly. (If y’all are like me, then you probably want to see the pictures from last year too! As always, we got y’al. See pictures from then here!)

Anyway, Jordyn and Karl got together to grab a quick bite to eat in Calabasas. The pair kept it cute and casual while they dined alongside Jordyn’s sister.

By the way, have y’all seen Jordyn’s younger sister Jodie? They look like the same person y’all! See some flicks below!

Back to the tea! Karl and Jordyn have been very low-key, they’re very close and while paparazzi haven’t caught them looking like a couple it’s clear that they have some sort of friendship. Karl Anthony Towns plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves where he’s considered a franchise player, aka HE GOT MONEYYYYYY!! The pair have never openly said they were dating but they’ve also ever denied it either. Either way this could be a cute pairing! At this point, the only thing left is to catch Jordyn sitting court side at one of his games wearing his jerseys! But until then, we’l just have to keep you up on this tea!

