Jordyn Woods & NBA Boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns Are SERIOUS!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Popular Hollywood “it” girl Jordyn Woods is getting pretty serious with NBA baller Karl Anthony Towns. MTO News spotted Karl taking Jordan and her sister out for dinner yesterday.

An the way that Karl and Jordyn were looking at each other, the two seem to be in love.

