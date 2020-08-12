Jordyn Woods & NBA Boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns Are SERIOUS!

Popular Hollywood “it” girl Jordyn Woods is getting pretty serious with NBA baller Karl Anthony Towns. MTO News spotted Karl taking Jordan and her sister out for dinner yesterday.

An the way that Karl and Jordyn were looking at each other, the two seem to be in love.

Relationship rumors started swirling between Jordyn and Karl a few weeks ago, when the couple were seen in Malibu on a dinner date. At the time Jordyn told reporters that they’re just friends. Last August, Jordyn claimed that Karl is ‘like a brother’ to her.

But by the looks of things, their relationship has blossomed into something else.