Joey King Gets Candid About Playing Ex Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend in ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

Netflix

The actress playing Elle Evans in the Netflix sequel fell in love with her co-star while filming the original movie in 2017, but the two decided to part ways the following year.

Joey King took one for the team as she romanced her real-life ex, Jacob Elordi, for Netflix sequel “The Kissing Booth 2” because she knew fans wanted to see their characters back together.

The stars met and fell in love while filming the original movie in 2017, but the pair split the following year only to reunite as Elle and Noah for the follow-up.

King admits it wasn’t easy pretending to be besotted by her ex, but she did what she had to do.

“No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy’, because it wasn’t,” she tells Cosmopolitan, adding, “I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail and you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again.”

“Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character, who I care about so much, is complete.”

Both stars have moved on – Joey has been linked to her “The Act” producer Steven Piet, while she and her “The Kissing Booth 2” co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez sparked romance speculation last month (July) after he posted a photo of the pair at the beach on her 21st birthday, adding the caption: “Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking. Honestly I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever.”

He has since made it clear that he and King are just good friends.

Meanwhile, Jacob has been linked to his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya Coleman.